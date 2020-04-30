Pakistan reports 514 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 2 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,520,634. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,319 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 514 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,541 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,306 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 572,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,142 in Punjab, 218,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,887 in Islamabad, 43,200 in Azad Kashmir, 35,453 in Balochistan and 11,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,036,710 coronavirus tests and 38,595 in the last 24 hours. 1,472,828 patients have recovered in the country whereas 546 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.33 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.