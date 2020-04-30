Kite string kills youth in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The bloody game of kite flying continues in different parts of the country despite a ban as a 24-year-old young man was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 24-year-old Danial was going on his motorcycle in Iqbal Town area of Lahore when the string of a stray kite entangled around his neck leaving him in pool of blood.

Rescue teams shifted injured to hospital where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore, Fiaz Ahmed has taken notice of the tragic incident and sought a report from DIG Operations.

