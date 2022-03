The dinner was hosted by PML-N MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal at the Parliament Lodges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A dinner was arranged on Wednesday in honour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leaders in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported.

Member National Assembly Rao Muhammad Ajmal hosted the dinner in honour of Shahbaz Sharif at the Parliament Lodges which was also attended by PML-N members of the parliament and leaders.

The participants were feted with delicious food while music arrangement was also made to entertain them.