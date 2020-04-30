We are in talks with allies, will soon reach decision on key issues: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that we are in talks with allies, will soon reach decision on key issues.

After the submission of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister by joint opposition, the political activities within the country have accelerated. The opposition parties have been much engaged in their agenda of getting the required numbers.

On the matter, Shehbaz Sharif said that they are holding talks with the allies and will reach decision soon. Upon being asked by the journalist that what’s causing the delay, the PMLN leader responded that the question should be asked to the allies, adding that we are in contact with them.

To a question of the journalist regarding his relations with OIC countries, Shehbaz asked him to convey his greetings.