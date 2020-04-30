PM honest man, PML-Q always supported govt in testing times: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said that his party is part of the ruling alliance and always support government in testing times.

Parvez Elahi, who is also Speaker of Punjab Assembly, clarified that PML-Q has neither left government nor it joined opposition; however, every party has difference of opinion and decisions are taken after consultations.

Parvez Elahi said that we are ally of the government but also a separate political party but stressed that it is interest of the government if it consults its coalition partners.

The PML-Q leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man and he has good intentions for the country.

On the other hand, just a day ago, Parvez Elahi has said that the allies of the government are 100% leaning towards the opposition

It is Imran Khan’s responsibility to reverse the inclination, said Pervaiz Elahi.

The Speaker of Punjab Assembly continued saying that there is a 100% lack of wisdom in the government and further expressed that they were approached by all parties except the government.

Mr. Elahi stated that all parties except the government made offer, adding that decisions taken by the government in panic are coming to the fore.

First the government and then the opposition should cancel the announcement of public gatherings, added Speaker of Punjab Assembly.