ECP should issue notice to PML-N on horse trading: Fawad

ECP is only after PTI and is unable to see the acts committed by the PML-N: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Election Commission of Pakistan should issue notice to the PML-N after its leader Javed Latif confessed of indulging in horse trading to make the no confidence motion a success.

He said this in a tweet on Wednesday sharing also the video of Javed Latif who whilst participating in a TV program allegedly admitted that his party is involved in horse trading.

The Information Minister said the Election Commission should seek clarification from the PML-N.

Fawad Chaudhry, however, said that the ECP is only after PTI and is unable to see the acts committed by the PML-N.

Earlier, ECP barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat today (Wednesday).

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).