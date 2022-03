The pandemic has not ended yet but undergoing the ending phase: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the government is lifting all the COVID-19 related restrictions across Pakistan.

Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre, said that the coronavirus cases are witnessing a continuous decline across the country so all restrictions are being lifted.

The pandemic has not ended yet but undergoing the ending phase, the minister said.