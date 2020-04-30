Opposition parties do not have required numbers for no-trust motion: Qureshi

Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that our relation with the allies is more than three years old

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that our relation with the allies is more than three years old.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that if differences increase, one should push harder to get back support of the allies.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is making offers to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) but the situation cannot be accurately analyzed from these interactions.

The FM stated that the claims of the opposition about their numbers being complete on the no-confidence motion are not factual.