PTI refuses to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q

PTI has refused to give the slot of CM Punjab to its ally PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to give the slot of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab to its ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, PTI Defence Minister Pervez Khattak told the PML-Q leader and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi that PTI cannot give PML-Q the slot of CM Punjab. They are free to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) if they are offering the position.

Pervez Khattak further alleged that the demand made by PML-Q with only five seats is blackmailing.

The defense minister also stated that PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema’s comments are an insult to the PTI leadership, if it were someone other than Tariq Bashir Cheema, he would have resigned from the Federal Cabinet before making such comments.

The PTI leader said that blackmailing your allies during the hard times is inappropriate.

It merits mention here that amid the ongoing political situation the leader of PML-Q and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the allies are 100% leaning towards the opposition

It is Imran Khan’s responsibility to reverse the inclination, said Pervaiz Elahi.

The Speaker of Punjab Assembly continued saying that there is a 100% lack of wisdom in the government and further expressed that they were approached by all parties except the government.

Mr. Elahi stated that all parties except the government offered us, adding that decisions taken by the government in panic are coming to the fore. Only one person is walking around in a panic.

First the government and then the opposition should cancel the announcement of public gatherings, added Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

He further said that not alone, everyone will make decisions together, our decision is blocked because of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Pervaiz Elahi explained that MQM has problems with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In yesterday’s meeting, Asif Zardari has solved 70% of the issues. Meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be held soon.