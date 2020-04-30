CNG stations in Islamabad, Punjab, KP to reopen today

All CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 9:00am today (Wednesday).

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in federal capital Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen from 9:00am today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to details, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has decided to resume gas supply to CNG stations in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after suspension of more than a month owing to shortage of gas in winter.

All CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 9:00am today. The supply was suspended for more than a month to ensure provision of gas to domestic consumers.

