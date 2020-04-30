Blaze gutted paint warehouse in Gujranwala

Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a paint warehouse located at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Chan Da Qila area of Gujranwala on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire warehouse very quickly. Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

