Allies are 100% leaning towards opposition: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid the ongoing political situation the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the allies are 100% leaning towards the opposition

In a statement, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly made a big revelation about the inclination of the allies and said that Imran Khan is 100% in trouble as according to him the allies are 100% leaning towards the opposition.

It is Imran Khan’s responsibility to reverse the inclination, said Pervaiz Elahi.

The Speaker of Punjab Assembly continued saying that there is a 100% lack of wisdom in the government and further expressed that they were approached by all parties except the government.

Mr. Elahi stated that all parties except the government offered us, adding that decisions taken by the government in panic are coming to the fore. Only one person is walking around in a panic.

First the government and then the opposition should cancel the announcement of public gatherings, added Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

He further said that not alone, everyone will make decisions together, our decision is blocked because of MQM.

Pervaiz Elahi explained that MQM has problems with PPP. In yesterday’s meeting, Asif Zardari has solved 70% of the issues. Meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be held soon.

