Zardari directs PPP MNAs to ensure attendance for voting on no-trust motion

Asif Zardari wrote letters to all his party MNAs regarding the no-trust motion against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wrote letters to all his party members in the National Assembly (MNAs) regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to details, Asif Ali Zardari, in the letter, has ordered all the members to be present in the Parliament on the day of voting against the PM in the no-confidence motion.

The PPP Co-Chairman also warned that action will be taken according to Article 63-A against those who are absent from the Parliament on voting day.