MQM-P delegation calls on Shehbaz to discuss no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to details, the delegation consisting of Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Amin ul Haque and other leaders of the party, discussed political situation of the country as well as opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

JUI-F and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present in the meeting.

It merits mention that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and MQM-P on Monday agreed to work together in the wider interest of the country.

A delegation of MQM-P visited Zardari House in Islamabad, where a meeting was held between the senior leadership of PPP and MQM leaders.

During the meeting, the issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed.

The political situation in the country was also discussed while the two parties agreed to work together in the wider interest of the country.