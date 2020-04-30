PM meets senior party leadership amid no-confidence motion

PM held meetings with senior members of PTI and discussed the current political situation of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday held meetings with senior members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed the current political situation of the country along with the no-confidence motion.

According to details, the PM met with federal ministers Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood and Ali Amin Gandapur, Khusro Bakhtiyar and Fehmida Mirza.

Imran Khan also met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and discussed the provincial political condition.

On the other hand, Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting to discuss the political situation of Punjab.