Opposition holding long march to run from no-trust motion: Faisal Javed

Opposition conducting another long march are trying to run away from the no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday, said that the opposition conducting another long march is an indicator that they are trying to run away from the no-confidence motion.

While taking over his twitter handle, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the opposition tried to buy the votes for no-trust motion which did not work, now they want to run but Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will not allow them to do so.

The senator further wrote in his tweet that, this is the 37th time opposition is going to lose from the government as the public has shown their stance against the horse trading politics. He also wrote that the way Pakistani people stand behind Imran Khan, they have never stood with anyone else in the past.

Faisal Javed also said that PTI along with the masses will defend this conspiracy and will move forward for a better and stronger Pakistan.