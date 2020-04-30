ECP has denied the request of adjournment submitted by PTI on the foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has denied the request of adjournment submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasaf (PTI) on the foreign funding case stating that they have been adjourning this case during the past seven years.

According to details, a three member bench heard the PTI’s foreign funding case where chief election commissioner inquired about the comments that were to be presented before the court on the scrutiny report.

Replying to the inquiry, PTI’s lawyer said that Anwar Mansoor has to come from Karachi for the hearings, although he came to Islamabad but is severely ill therefore he cannot attend the hearing.

On the other hand, Akbar S Babar said that today he wants to present his arguments before the court.