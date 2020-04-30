Shehbaz Sharif hosts dinner in honor of top opposition leadership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of the top leadership of the opposition. The League President himself received the delegation of Pakistan People s Party (PPP).

The PPP delegation included former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, former Prime Minister Yousuf Gilani, Sherry Rehman and others. Senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Ahmad Malik were present at the dinner.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the dinner. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Akram Durrani and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Amir Haider Khan, Aimal Khan Wali, BNP (Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Jamiat Ahle Hadith s Sajid Mir, Shafiq Tareen, Mubir Kabir and Shah Ahmad Noorani also attended. The political situation in the country was discussed during the dinner.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the dinner, opposition leaders held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif during which they expressed satisfaction over the contacts for the no-confidence motion.