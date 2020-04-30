JUI also decides to demonstrate power show in D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) on Monday decided to demostrate power show in D-chowk.

It is pertinent to mention her that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a historic meeting on March 27 at D-Chowk in Islamabad, the responsibility of which has been handed over to Federal Minister Asad Umar and PTI leader Amir Kayani.

Earlier, Ata Tarar had said that after the announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meeting, PML-N would also hold a big meeting in Islamabad.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah directed all local organizations to be ready and move towards D-Chowk as soon as the party announces.