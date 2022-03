LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday while announcing a good news significantly reduced fares for Umrah pilgrims.

According to the announcement of reduction in fares, PIA has fixed the fare of Madinah and Jeddah at Rs 95,628.

Fares for flights from PK 9759 Lahore to Jeddah, PK 9741 from Islamabad to Jeddah have been reduced while PK 9731 from Karachi to Jeddah, PK 9735 from Peshawar to Jeddah have also been reduced by Rs 5,000.