Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen should talk to each other: Ishaq Khakwani

Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen should talk to each other

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ishaq Khakwani said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and disgruntled party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen should talk to each other.

Talking to media in Lahore on Monday, he said that a meeting of the Tareen group will be held today and the estranged PTI leader will also return to the country in 5 to 6 days.

Khakwani said that Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen were friends.

The PTI leader went on to say that Tareen and Khan should talk to each other, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has played a negative role in the party.