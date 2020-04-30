PML-Q a party of just few districts of Punjab: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is just a party of few districts of Punjab.

Addressing Overseas Convention, Asad Umar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has support in areas around GT Road while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is limited to interior Sindh.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got most votes in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa compared to other parties, he added.

The minister also claimed that government will defeat opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and emerge victorious.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government will inflict defeat to the opposition’s no confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a news conference in Islamabad, has said that the government will inflict defeat to the opposition’s no confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

The Foreign Minister said that the PPP leadership is resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics and offering money to buy the loyalties of elected representatives.

The FM said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties is a marriage of convenience which is not durable and will shatter soon. He pointed out that these opposition parties have no common ideology. He said their only agenda is to oust PM and everybody knows as to why they are scared of Imran Khan.