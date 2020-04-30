LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and Ali Tareen, son of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, discussed rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

Moonis Elahi and Ali Tareen held a telephonic conversation a day after representatives of the Tareen group also called on leadership of PML-Q.

During the conversation, The PML-Q leader also enquired after health of Jahangir Tareen, who is in United Kingdom for medical reasons.

A day earlier, PML-Q held a consultative meeting regarding no-confidence motion. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that the party has taken his decision; however, final consultations are still underway.

He further added that PML-Q, MQM and Balochistan Awami Party are working together.