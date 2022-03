The cause of fire and cost of damages are not yet known as fire is still raging with full intensity.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A massive fire broke out at a shopping plaza in main boulevard Gulberg III on Lahore in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

The fire has engulfed second, third and fourth floor of the plaza. According to DC Lahore, more than 20 rescue vehicles and over 50 fire fighters are at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damages are still not known are the fire is still raging with full intensity.

Note: This is developing story.