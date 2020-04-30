Meeting of PTI Core Committee to be held tomorrow

Meeting of the core committee of PTI chaired by the PM will be held tomorrow at 12 noon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tomorrow.

According to sources, a meeting of the core committee of PTI chaired by the PM will be held tomorrow at 12 noon. The meeting will review the political situation in the country while the Prime Minister will take the core committee into confidence on the government’s strategy in the current political situation.

Earlier, a consultative meeting of the senior leadership of PTI was held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan, in which the Prime Minister has devised a strategy to thwart the opposition’s no-confidence motion, as per sources.

