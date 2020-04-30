Ch Shujaat advises PM not to defame political leaders

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat on Sunday advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan not to defame the political leaders of the country.

According to details, the leader while quoting Verse-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat mentioned that PM Imran should read the translation of the verse. He said that PM always refers to the state of Madina, if he had read the translation of Surah Al-Hujurat, he would never have accused and entitled the political leaders with bad names.

While referring the Verse-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat, the PML-Q leader stated its meaning and said,“O you who believe! Men should not make fun of other men, maybe they (who are making fun of) themselves are better than them, nor other women should make fun of other women, maybe they (who are making fun of) themselves. Be better than them, and do not taunt one another, nor call one another by bad names. It is a bad thing to be called a sinner after believing. And those who do not desist from such things are the wrongdoers."

Meanwhile, he went on to suggest all politicians of Pakistani political forefront to abide by political values.