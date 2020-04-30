Attempts are made to buy conscience of people to bring down state: PM

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Miniter (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday said that attempts are made to buy the conscience of people to bring down the state.

While addressing a gathering in Hafizabad the PM Imran Khan has said that it is the responsibility of the Judiciary and the Election Commission to raise voice against corrupt people. When nations do not stand up against oppression and corruption, it will increase.

I have been preaching for 25 years that we have to move with goodness, added PM.

While talking about corruption he also said that in the past, conscience of people were bought with the stolen money to overthrow governments. Attempts are made to buy the conscience of the people to bring down the state.

The PM said that I pay tribute to the people of Hafizabad for this wonderful meeting, adding that the work done in Hafizabad by PTI in 5 years has not happened in 70 years.

For the first time in the history of the country, record development works took place in Punjab, said Imran Khan

Talking about the education sector the PM stated that we first worked on education, we gave 2.6 million scholarships. Pakistan has made equal curriculum for rich and poor. Two universities of information technology are being set up for the first time.

Imran Khan also bashed the opposition in his talk about international affaires. The PM said that leaders never bow down to anyone, look at our misfortune that when our Prime Minister meets the US President, he has a slip in his hand.

The ambassador of the European Union wrote a letter asking me to make a statement against Russia. I asked the ambassador of the European Union to write a letter to India as well, he went on saying.

He further expressed that according to Fazal-ur-Rehman I have done something terrible and said that those who polish their shoes, they look down on him

The PM continued saying that in last 10 years there were more than 400 drone strikes in Pakistan. Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did not condemn the drone strikes.

He further said that more than 20 ambassadors asked me why I was opposing the drone strikes, to which I replied that you guys have a terrorist in London. The terrorist killed people of Karachi. They were asked to hand him over to Pakistan and they responded that we should present evidence in court.

Should we kill this terrorist by drone attack in London, stated the PM.

The Prime Minister said that we should have good relations with every country in the world, America is a big powerful country, Pakistanis are there. China provided ships to Pakistan in a very short time. The President of Russia honored us, presented 3 guards of honor. President Trump honored me because he knew I wasn’t corrupt.

Imran Khan expressed that Pakistan is hosting a conference of Islamic countries after 15 years. We want better relations with the world but will not compromise on Pakistan’s interests.



