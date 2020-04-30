No-confidence motion: Buzdar, assembly members continue to hold meetings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – With reference to the on-going political hustle of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and members of assembly continue to hold meetings on Sunday.

According to the details, the participants of the meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) included members of Tareen, Aleem, other like-minded groups, PPP and PML-N s forward bloc. Provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, women and minority parliamentarians also met Usman Bazdar and expressed confidence in the leadership of the Punjab CM.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that members of the assembly are my brothers, friends and allies. We have rendered services to the public from three and a half years. We have talked less and worked more and always took everyone with us alongside.

He went on to mention that a historic district development package of Rs 360 billion has been given in consultation with the public representatives.

He added that political opponents have been subjected to political revenge in the past, the culture of political vengeance has been buried in our times, do not conspire, do not think badly of anyone, the no-confidence motion has become a nightmare for the opposition. The double faces of have been exposed in front of the nation.

CM Buzdar after taking notice of the concerns and suggestions, directed the relevant authorities to ensure the resolution of the problems. The members of the assembly thanked the Punjab CM on directives of speedy resolution of the issues.