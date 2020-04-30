PTI delegation meets MQM-P leadership today to address reservations

PTI members will hold an important meeting with MQM-P delegation to address their reservations

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will hold an important meeting on Sunday with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation to address their reservations.

According to details, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan advised PTI members to meet the MQM-P lawmakers.

As per sources, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will reach MQM-P office in Bahadurabad at 8 pm for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the joint opposition has agreed to give chief minister Punjab’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources familiar with the development, the opposition parties have agreed to make Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given assurance to PML-Q and a senior leader of PPP has conveyed the message of party leadership. PPP has also given reassurances to MQM-P regarding no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, government has claimed that it still enjoys full support of the allies and they will side with Imran Khan on the matter of no-trust motion.