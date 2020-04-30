International Army Team Spirit Competition-2022 concludes in Pabbi

PABBI (Web Desk) - The 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2022 has concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was chief guest at the closing ceremony.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, eight teams from Pakistan Army and as much international teams from Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition.

Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched 2nd position.

Amongst international teams gold medals were won by Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan, silver medals by Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka while Jordan and Saudi Arabian teams won bronze medals.