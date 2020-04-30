PM to hold power show in Hafizabad tomorrow: Faisal Javed

He further added that people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a gathering in Hafizabad tomorrow.

Faisal Javed on twitter stated that after holding successful gatherings in Mandi Bahauddin, Mailsi and Dir, the Prime Minister will address in a rally at Hafizabad tomorrow as a part of the mass contact campaign.

He further added that people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition’s ‘no-confidence motion’ against Imran Khan has turned into a ‘confidence-plus’.

