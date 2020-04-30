ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says no-confidence motion of the opposition is irrational and has stirred up bitterness in politics.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said democracy is not a system of extreme divisions but is based on political consensus.

The Information Minister urged the opposition to abandon politics of clash and avoid dragging the political situation to a point of no return.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold meetings with members of National Assembly to take them into confidence amid opposition’s no-trust motion.

According to sources familiar with the development, PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with several members of the lower house of the parliament today and on Sunday and will discuss no-confidence motion against him.

Sources further said that the premier will also apprise the lawmakers about plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to thwart the joint opposition’s motion.

The reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed in the meetings, sources added.