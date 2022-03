Internet and mobile service has also been suspended in the area.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred four more Kashmiri youths in different areas.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred the youths during siege and search operations in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara areas.

