No-trust motion: PM Imran decides to meet NA members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold meetings with members of National Assembly to take them into confidence amid opposition’s no-trust motion.

According to sources familiar with the development, PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with several members of the lower house of the parliament today and on Sunday and will discuss no-confidence motion against him.

Sources further said that the premier will also apprise the lawmakers about plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to thwart the joint opposition’s motion.

The reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed in the meetings, sources added.