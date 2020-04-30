KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming prosperous, stable nation: Saudi Envoy

The Saudi Ambassador discussed regional and global issues during the meeting with Dr Moeed Yousuf.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki Friday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf and said the Kingdom was committed to support Pakistan for becoming a prosperous and stable country.

The Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki discussed important regional and global issues during the meeting with Dr Moeed Yousuf, said a news release.

The Saudi envoy and NSA stressed the importance of working together for the benefit and interests of both the countries.

