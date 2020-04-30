FIA arrests former PML-N senator Chaudhry Tanveer

KARACHI (Dunya News)—Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former senator and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Tanveer from Karachi airport on Friday.

Chaudhry Tanveer was allegedly involved in corruption cases in Punjab and his name was on ‘stop list’ as per FIA.

According to FIA officials, Chaudhry Tanveer was trying to flee country when he was busted from the airport. Furthermore, it has been told by sources that there are several alleged corruption cases against the former senator in Punjab Anti-Corruption.

The FIA has further told that Chaudhry Tanveer would be handed over to Punjab Anti-corruption after initial investigation.

