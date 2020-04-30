India is irresponsible to launch missiles on nuclear country: Moeed Yousuf

LAHORE (Web Desk) - National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan Moeed Yousuf has said that after the missile crash in Mian Channu Tehsil of Khanewal District of Punjab and Indian confession, it is the epic of irresponsibility on the part of India.

In a series of tweets on the social networking site Twitter, Moeed Yousuf wrote that an unprecedented and dangerous incident took place on March 9. An Indian missile flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet landed in Pakistani territory. What kind of country is this that has lost its missile and is giving an explanation three days later. In his statement, he said that serious questions were being raised about India s ability to handle such sensitive technology.

The National Security Adviser further said that it was also extremely irresponsible. Indian authorities did not immediately inform Pakistan that the cruise missile had been inadvertently tested. There have already been several incidents of uranium theft in India and in the recent past its citizens have been arrested for smuggling uranium.

Moeed Yousuf further said that India has become a state run under a fascist ideology, which has proved its negligence by trying to bomb Pakistan in 2019. We are constantly urging the world to keep an eye on India s irresponsible behavior which is a constant threat to regional stability. Our demands are being ignored.

He said that in view of the recent incidents in Mian Channu, the world should consider whether India is capable of ensuring the security of its nuclear and other advanced weapons systems.

The National Security Adviser said it was difficult to believe the Indian after admitting wrongdoing, so the incident should be investigated to find out whether it was an unintentional launch or something else.

Moeed Yousuf said that the world should not turn a blind eye to the Indian attitude, diplomatic direction and the need for peace and stability in its neighborhood.