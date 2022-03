LAHORE (Dunya News) – Tarin group leaders on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Faisal Hayat has been active in settling issues between the Jabwana Tarin group and the Bazdar government.

Sources privy to matter state that Faisal Hayat Jabwana has met the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) three times in two days. The two-hour long meeting of the members of Tarin Group was also held at the Chief Minister s House.