Will be on roads again if workers not released till 9:00am today: Fazl

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday warned that we will come on roads again if our workers were not released till 9:00am today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

Giving deadline to the government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also announced to end sit-in protests all over the country for the time being and asked workers to disperse peacefully.

While talking to media after meeting with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we will keep pressure on the government.

The JUI-F chief also demanded immediate suspension of IG Islamabad and added that the opposition parties have submitted a privilege motion in the National Assembly against the Islamabad incident.

After the announcement from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the JUI-F workers ended their sit-in protests in all major cities including, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Hyderabad.

Road traffic, which was completely blocked due to JUI-F sit-ins in different cities across the country, was also restored after Fazlur Rehman asked JUI-F workers to end protest.

