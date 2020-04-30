No MNA arrested, 19 members of private militia held: Sh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed said under the constitution no one could keep private militia.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday categorically denied arrest of members of National Assembly except 19 out of 50-60 members of private militia of Ansar-ul-Islam who stormed the parliament lodges.

" MNAs were not arrested rather they are in police station for their publicity, "he said while addressing an emergency press conference.

The minister said under the constitution no one could keep private militia. Around 50 to 60 members of Ansar-ul-Islam stormed the Federal lodges and tortured police officials besides damaging their vehicles, he added.

He said five hours long negotiation was carried out with the opposition members.

He said that the opposition stormed the lodges as they have failed to get required number for no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said moving a no-confidence motion against the PM was the constitutional and legal right of the opposition adding; to gather172 members for no confidence motion is opposition s duty.

He expressed the hope that Imran Khan will emerge victorious and the opposition would face defeat in no confidence motion.

The minister said that efforts were being made for the last two months to create chaos and anarchy in the country. However, he reiterated that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He said violence would not be tolerated and violators would be dealt with iron hand.

All the Chief Secretaries (CSs) and IGPs were directed not to allow anyone to take law into their hands, he added. He said keeping roads open were also the responsibility of concerned CSs and IGPs.

Rasheed said PM Imran Khan has given an independent foreign policy despite severe economic challenges.

"Pakistan is totally impartial in Russia and Ukraine war," he said.

He said command and control room has already been set up at the interior ministry for next 20-22 days which would provide round the clock information.

The minister said only two person including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and me (Sheikh Rasheed) have life threats and we both survived several suicide attacks in past. A group was already held two days ago from Bahara Kahu, he said.

The minister also played a video message of Ansar-ul-Islam chief in the press conference in which he said that they would provide security to the members of the entire opposition, as no confidence motion has already been submitted against the PM Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said that they would not arrest Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

To another question, he said that personnel of Rangers and FC could be provided to the opposition members for their security on their demand.

