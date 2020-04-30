Police launches operation inside parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday launched an operation in the parliament lodges hours after Ansar-ul-Islam of the Jamiat Ulema-e-lslam (JUI-F) set up camp inside the Parliament Lodges ahead of the no-confidence motion.

IG Islamabad Notice

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the group s presence inside the lodges.

According to a tweet posted from their official account, he suspended the police officials in charge at D-Chowk under whose watch the Ansarul Islam workers had entered the lodges, Subsequently, he took charge of the operation.

Police storm Parliament Lodges

The police stormed into the room of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi after breaking its doors. PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah also exchanged hot words with the police.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique received injuries during a clash with the police. He said that their meeting was underway when the police entered the Lodges, adding that the police is harassing the MNAs.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI and several parliamentarians of the PPP and PML-N were also present in the lodges at the time of the lodge.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman announced to hand himself over to police and directed the members of the Ansar-ul-Islam to reach Islamabad.

Ayaz Sadiq

Former national assembly speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that the police cannot enter parliament lodges without the permission of National Assembly Speaker.

He said that the police stormed into the room of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and declared Islamabad DIG and IG responsible for the clashes.

Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that police tried to resolve the matter via talks but they did not obey the orders.

He said that national security is the top priority of the federal government. Rasheed added that a terror threat was already issued in Islamabad.

The minister criticised the opposition for using the tactics after failing to get the support of the required number of parliamentarians for the no-confidence motion.

Fawad condemns attack on parliament lodges

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the attack of JUI-F’s force on Parliament Lodges is condemnable by all aspects.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman s armed group has reached Parliament Lodges to put pressure on parliamentarians.

He said the opposition will fail in its no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The Minister said that the Speaker National Assembly has directed the Islamabad Police to take strict action against the facilitators of these groups and they will be dealt according to the law.

Asif Zardari condemns raid

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the police raid and brutality in the parliament lodges and manhandling the parliaments.

President Zardari in a statement has said that the puppet Prime Minister is harassing the members parliament using terror. Attempts are being made to intimidate not only JUI members but all parliamentarians.

Police officers and administration should not follow illegal orders of puppets. He asked the parliamentarians to keep their spirit high. President Zardari said that the Niazi government is taking the last hiccups.





This is a developing story ...