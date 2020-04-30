Party and I are with you, PM Imran assures Punjab CM

The prime minister said that nothing was going to happen.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran on Thursday assured Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar of his and party’s support and directed him to work without any fear.

According to an inside story of the meeting between Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers, the prime minister convinced the Punjab leadership on the current political situation.

Sources privy to development said that the Governor Punjab, provincial ministers and the chief minister were given the responsibility to focus on foiling the no-confidence motion in the federation.

Imran Khan also directed the Governor and Chief Minister to enhance liaison with the members of the National Assembly and work together, while instructing Usman Bazdar to address the grievances of the members of the provincial assembly and ministers.