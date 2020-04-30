Aleem Khan announces to distance himself from Tareen group

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he is distancing himself from the decision of the Tareen group.

According to details, the decision came in response to Tareen groups decision on attending PM’s meeting. During the meeting it was decided that the new strategy will be implemented following the directions of Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mian Khalid Mehmood said that he disagrees with Aleem Khan Tareen group on the decision of not attending parliamentary session. He added that our members will definitely attend the Punjab Assembly session. Consultations will continue until a final decision is made. Abdul Aleem Khan will sit with his colleagues then the final decision will take place.