Imran Niazi maintains his tradition of taking U-turn: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has termed the hike in electricity and ghee prices as another U-turn of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and said that Imran Niazi has maintained his tradition.

In his statement, he said that the monthly increase of Rs 5.94 per unit in electricity price was a foreign conspiracy against the people by the PTI government which put an additional burden of Rs. 58 billion on the people devastated by inflation is the culmination of cruelty, abuse and brutality.

He said that the only way to save the nation from the tyranny of inflation is to get rid of the enemy of the people and the false government.

Leader of the opposition said that Rs 15 per kg price of ghee, Rs 15 per liter of edible oil relief package is being raised. Last month, the price of edible oil was increased to Rs 75 per liter, the price of ghee to Rs 66 per kg has already been increased.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the budget deficit has reached a record high of over 4.3 trillion, which is a clear proof of economic catastrophe.

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that the budget deficit has reached a record high of over 4.3 trillion which identifies the deterioration of national economy.

The largest budget deficit in the country s history is disproving the government s claims of increasing revenue and national income.