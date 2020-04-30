PTI MPA Liaquat Khattak formally joins JUI-F

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Liaquat Khattak and his son Ahad Khattak on Thursday formally joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

JUI-F Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference along with the former PTI leaders, said that Imran Khan made tall claims and promised 5 million houses but in reality devastated the economy.

JUI-F head alleged that PTI received funds from United States of America as well as Israel. He further said that Imran Khan acted on American agenda and delayed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan’s true face and reality has been exposed and asked the government not to threat opposition as they can also fight back.

It may be recalled that in February last year, the PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali had won the by-election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Provincial Assembly seat PK-63 Nowshera. The local leadership of PTI had accused Liaquat Khattak of supporting PML-N in the by-elections in reference to the aforementioned seat.