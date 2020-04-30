ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that threats of Prime Minister Imran Khan to former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are unacceptable.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his first target would be Asif Ali Zardari on whom his gun has been pointing at for a long time.

Bilawal, while responding to statement of the premier, said that he has never used a gun but knows how to use it. Will respond to politics through politics but such threats are not acceptable, he stressed.

Talking about incident of a drone hitting Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman demanded investigation of the attack by agencies and claimed the incident was an attempt to send a message to him and his father.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that Imran Khan is using more foul language as he could see his end coming.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that after winning the trust of the lower house, he would turn his gun towards former president Asif Zardari.

Addressing charged PTI workers at the Governor House in Karachi, PM Imran Khan claimed that the motion is the “political death” of the Opposition.

“I was telling my team that they (Opposition) have done what I was praying for,” said PM Imran while speaking to the party workers during his day-long visit to Karachi — which was aimed at gaining assurance from MQM-P for their support amid the no-trust motion.

“No-confidence motion is their political death,” PM Imran Khan told his workers about the Opposition.