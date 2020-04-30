Pakistan reports 4 deaths from COVID-19, lowest in about two months

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,516,789. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,291 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 639 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,294 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 570,934 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,279 in Punjab, 217,690 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,736 in Islamabad, 43,149 in Azad Kashmir, 35,403 in Balochistan and 11,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,785,763 coronavirus tests and 36,241 in the last 24 hours. 1,468,449 patients have recovered in the country whereas 707 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.76 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,942,647 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 130,918 in last 24 hours. 101,379,429 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 466,473 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 218,689,769 with 638,690 in the last 24 hours.