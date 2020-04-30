Corrupt groups united against PM Khan, says Qasim Suri

Suri said elements opposed to Pakistan's sovereign foreign policy do not to see Imran as PM.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said that some people were working against Prime Minister Imran Khan who did not want to see Pakistan s foreign policy independent.

He said the no-confidence motion has been submitted one day ago and the prime minister has to compete and win it.

He said that corrupt groups have united for their hereditary politics, however, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were allied parties and would work together for failing to no-trust motion.

Suri who is also PTI s Provincial President expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of PTI Provincial Secretariat Office at Jinnah Town Quetta.

Provincial Minister Mubeen Khilji, Adviser to Chief Minister Mir Nematullah Zehri, PTI s leader Dr. Munir Baloch, Abdul Bari Bareach, Nazir Achakzai, Asif Tareen and others were also present on the occasion.

Qasim Suri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting from day one and would not only fight the no-confidence motion but would also defeat it.

He said that corrupt groups and elements opposed to Pakistan s independent and sovereign foreign policy do not want to see Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

He said the prime minister has always given answers of oppositions with great manners and has made decision for wider interest of the country and was made Pakistan s foreign policy independent, he added.

He said we would not make decisions under any pressure, saying that Balochistan Awami Party and PTI are allied in the federation and the province. "I am in touch with BAP on the issue of no-confidence motion," he said adding that we are part of the coalition government in the province while BAP also has a Federal ministry in the federal government.

He said that talks were held between the parties which would be resolved by mutual understanding.

Later, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Provincial Minister Mubeen Khilji, Adviser to Chief Minister, Mir Nematullah Zehri inaugurated the Provincial Secretariat of PTI Office.

A large number of PTI workers were present on the occasion.

