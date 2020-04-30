PM Imran meets GDA leadership; discusses political situation

The meeting took place at the Governor House during the prime minister's day-long visit to Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting took place at the Governor House during the prime minister s day-long visit to Karachi. The GDA members informed the Prime Minister about their reservation.

The GDA leaders who met the Prime Minister included Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Husnain Ali Mirza, Moazzam Ali Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Shahryar Khan Mahr, Nand Kumar Goklani, Nasim Akhtar Rajpar and Nusrat Sahr Abbasi.

The Prime Minister also met the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at party head office besides the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

