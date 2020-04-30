Four more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,403 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 258 tests were conducted on Wednesday out of which four more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta, Taftan and Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 54 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,972 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 377 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 1.55 percent in the province.

